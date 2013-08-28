BRIEF-Ford says investing $4.5 bln & introducing 13 new electric vehicles globally in next 5 years
* Ford continues drive to be global electric vehicle leader, reveals industry's first pursuit-rated hybrid police car
Aug 28 QueenCo Leisure International Ltd : * Haim assayag, has resigned from his position as the company's chairman of the
* Ford continues drive to be global electric vehicle leader, reveals industry's first pursuit-rated hybrid police car
April 10 Brother Enterprises Holding Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 div on April 14 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/9D7lH6 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)