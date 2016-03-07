(Adds detail)
MELBOURNE, March 7 Australian mining magnate
Clive Palmer has taken back management control of his Queensland
Nickel refinery, securing a conditional loan of A$23 million
($17 million) to support the business, Palmer and QNI's
administrators said on Monday.
Queensland Nickel, one of Australia's biggest nickel
refineries, went into voluntary administration in January after
a slumping metal price pushed it into financial difficulty.
"The Yabulu Refinery will remain open under a new joint
venture manager, Queensland Nickel Sales Pty Ltd, which will be
headed by Clive Palmer," Palmer said in a statement.
Queensland Nickel Sales would take over as manager of
operations at the Yabulu Refinery and associated port facilities
with "immediate effect," Palmer and QNI administrator FTI
Consulting said in separate statements.
FTI said it had been advised that the new management unit,
which is owned by the plant's related parent companies, QNI
Resources Pty Ltd and QNI Metals Pty Ltd, had a conditional
offer for some $23 million of funding to support the plant's
operations.
The funds would be secured against assets outside of the
company that had not been available to administrators, it said.
The decision to install the new manager was determined by
Palmer's nephew Clive Mensink, FTI said, a director of both
parent companies.
"The actions of Clive Palmer, Clive Mensink, and their
related entities are beyond the control of the Administrators,"
FTI Consulting said.
FTI would continue to act as administrator without
management control, and would focus on evaluating plans for
restructure or liquidation. It would also continue investigating
the company's management and reasons for its insolvency.
Administrators had been strongly considering placing the
Yabulu Refinery on care and maintenance due to ongoing trading
losses and their concerns over plant maintenance, safety and
environmental issues, it said, adding that a report to creditors
is due to be issued on or before 15 April 2016.
The deal came as Australia's Queensland state government on
Monday laid down the terms under which it would consider a A$10
million loan to the refinery, including Palmer's departure.
($1 = 1.3501 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)