SYDNEY Jan 18 Australia's Queensland Nickel
(QNI) appointed voluntary administrators on Monday, just days
after the company owned by mining magnate and politician Clive
Palmer announced a restructuring after nickel prices plunged to
decade lows.
QNI and the administrators, FTI Consulting, said they
intended to run the business as usual, while FTI reviews the
future of the company.
"We will undertake an urgent assessment of the financial
position and ongoing viability of the company and its business
operations," FTI Consulting Australia leader John Park said in a
statement.
FTI said it would update creditors at a meeting expected in
late January.
QNI last week cut more than 200 workers, saying it was
forced to do so as the Queensland state government had refused
to shore up the business.
Palmer, who bought the refinery from BHP Billiton
in 2009, said QNI had sought "minimal"
assistance from the state, asking it to act as guarantor for a
A$35 million ($24 million) bank loan to avert closure.
"I believe QNI has the ability to continue its operations
and trade out of administration," QNI managing director Clive
Mensink said in a statement on Monday.
The company has a production capacity of 35,000 tonnes a
year.
Nickel producers are under pressure following a more than 40
percent slump in nickel prices last year to their lowest
since 2003, with stockpiles having hit record highs largely due
to a downturn in stainless steel demand.
($1 = 1.4594 Australian dollars)
