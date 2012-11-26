Nov 26 Gold miner Osisko Mining Corp,
which has offered about C$550 million for Queenston Mining Inc
, said it will buy Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd's 9.2
percent stake in Queenston, removing a potential rival bidder.
Agnico-Eagle, Queenston's fourth-largest shareholder, will
sell its stake for about C$42.3 million ($42.51 million). At
least one analyst had said the company could be interested in
making an offer for Queenston.
Queenston shares fell as much as 7 percent to C$5.03 as the
agreement between Osisko and Agnico-Eagle lowered the chances of
a bidding war.
"Obviously people were thinking if there was another party
that was likely to bid. Agnico was probably the obvious
contender," Queenston spokesman David Donovan told Reuters.
He declined to say if the company has received any other
bids.
Agnico-Eagle will receive $5.43 for each Queenston common
share, Osisko said in a statement on Monday.
Osisko said earlier this month that it will buy Queenston to
gain access to the Upper Beaver project in Ontario's Kirkland
Lake region.
Shares of Agnico-Eagle were up about 2 percent at C$56.47
while Osisko shares fell 2.4 percent to C$8.39 in late afternoon
trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.