BRIEF-Avenue Therapeutics files for IPO of up to $50 mln
Dec 10 Quercus Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA :
* Jakub Glowacki transfers 8.1 percent stake in the company via contribution in kind to Alamsen Investments Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, April 28 General Electric Co has been awarded a $670.7 million logistics contract for repair and support of F/A-18 and EA-18 aircraft engines, the Pentagon said on Friday.