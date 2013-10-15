Oct 15 Quest Diagnostics Inc on Tuesday became
the largest U.S. company to start offering gene-based tests for
inherited forms of breast cancer since the U.S. Supreme Court
ended Myriad Genetics Inc's monopoly on the tests for
specific gene mutations.
Quest, the largest U.S. medical testing company by
revenue, said its BRCAvantage tests will search for mutations in
the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, which dramatically increase a woman's
risk of developing breast and ovarian cancers.
After a long legal battle, the U.S. Supreme Court in June
ruled that naturally occurring human genes could not be
patented, effectively ending Myriad's stranglehold on the market
for BRCA testing.
Myriad's BRCA tests gained worldwide attention earlier this
year when Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie publicly
announced she had undergone a double mastectomy after learning
through the Myriad test that she carried the gene mutations and
an 87 percent risk of developing breast cancer without the
preemptive surgery.
Breast cancer kills about 458,000 people each year,
according to the World Health Organization. It estimated that
one in 300 to one in 500 women carry the BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene
mutation. An estimated five percent to 10 percent of female
breast cancers are associated with inherited gene mutations with
the BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations the most commonly identified
cause, Quest said.
Despite the vast publicity surrounding Jolie's announcement
and the subsequent Supreme Court ruling, a national survey of
1,460 U.S. women aged 18 and older conducted for Quest found 72
percent of respondents had never heard of the BRCA test.
Fifty eight percent said they would want to know if they
carried the high-risk gene mutations, yet only 17 percent of
those who said they were familiar with BRCA testing had
discussed it with a healthcare provider, according to the survey
conducted this month by Harris Interactive.
The size of Quest could help spread awareness along with
availability of the genetic testing. The Quest BRCA tests are
now available in 49 states and awaiting a state review in New
York, where it is expected to be available later this year, the
company said.
Quest has more than 2,100 centers in the United States at
which patients can submit blood samples for genetic testing. The
cost of the test is about $2,500, a drop from the $3,000 to
$4,000 Myriad had charged for its tests.
Quest said it believes the vast majority of women for whom
BRCAvantage testing would be appropriate will have it covered
under health insurance plans.
"Patients need to understand their cancer risks in order to
make the most informed and timeliest decisions about their
health," Jon Cohen, chief medical officer for Quest Diagnostics,
said in a statement.