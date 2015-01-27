Jan 27 Laboratory testing company Quest
Diagnostics Inc said on Tuesday it had signed a $520,000
agreement with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to
identify trends in screening, diagnosis and treatment of four
strains of viral hepatitis.
Quest will provide the U.S. public health agency with
analytics and access to Quest's national database of clinical
testing hepatitis data, which includes information from more
than 20 billion test results.
The agreement expands on Quest's previous efforts with the
CDC on hepatitis C testing data for Baby Boomers, or individuals
born between 1945 and 1965, one of the groups most exposed to
the virus.
The government in 2012 recommended that Baby Boomers be
screened for hepatitis C, which can cause death.
The expanded agreement aims to identify trends in screening
for hepatitis A, B, C and E and will focus on data for hepatitis
B and C in pregnant women to find possible gaps that the CDC
could use to target screening and treatment.
The data have been modified to protect the identity of the
patients.
"If you can get people diagnosed, then the next obvious
stage is to get them into care," said Rick Pesano, medical
director for infectious diseases at Quest.
Treatment for hepatitis C has changed dramatically since
Gilead Sciences Inc introduced its Sovaldi drug in
December of 2013 with few side effects. It has since introduced
a second combination drug Harvoni and AbbVie Inc has
launched a competitor that offers similar cure rates above 90
percent.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Richard Chang)