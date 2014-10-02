BRIEF-Muthoot Capital Services March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 111.2 million rupees versus 68.7 million rupees year ago
Oct 2 Quest For Growth Privak SA :
* Says net asset value was 10.18 euros per share on Sept. 30 versus 10.26 euros per share on Aug. 31 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* March quarter net profit 111.2 million rupees versus 68.7 million rupees year ago
ZURICH, April 18 Influential U.S. proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) is still advising Credit Suisse investors to vote against proposed bonuses for top management and pay for the board of directors, even after the bank cut top-level bonuses by 40 percent.