Exxon says Qatar LNG not affected by Arab states tension
June 6 Exxon Mobil Corp said on Tuesday that production and exports of liquefied natural gas from Qatar have not been affected by rising diplomatic tensions in the Middle East.
July 2 Dell Inc will buy enterprise management software maker Quest Software Inc for $2.4 billion in cash.
Dell's $28-per-share offer for Quest trumps private investment firm Insight Venture Partners' latest offer of $25.75 per share.
Quest shares closed at $27.81 on Friday on the Nasdaq.
June 6 New Jersey's insurance regulator is conducting a comprehensive exam of Prudential Financial Inc as part of a recently expanded supervisory role, a company executive said on Tuesday.