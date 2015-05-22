NEW YORK May 22 Quest Diagnostics Inc
shares jumped on heavy volume on Friday following chatter on
Twitter and elsewhere that the lab testing company may be trying
to sell itself.
The stock rose as much at 20.5 percent to a record high
before paring gains to trade up 6.6 percent at $78.72, which
would still be its biggest one-day move in more than three
years.
Volume began to rise sharply around 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430
GMT) and was last at 8.4 million shares traded, more than seven
times the 10-day moving average.
"It's rumors of them selling themselves but they're being
really quiet," said JMP Securities analyst J.T. Haresco. "No one
(at the company) is answering any calls, so it's all
speculation."
Quest, the largest U.S. laboratory diagnostics company,
conducts medical tests such as blood analysis.
"There's always going to be a group of investors who want
the company sold," Haresco said, "but when you think of what
Quest is as an entity, there aren't too many places it could
fit."
The speculation also spurred a surge in activity in Quest
Diagnostics' options, whose overall volume jumped to 13,000
contracts, or about 23 times normal, according to analytics firm
Trade Alert.
The bulk of the activity was in calls, which are usually
used for placing bullish bets on a stock. About 11,000 calls
traded, with nine of the 10 most active set to expire in
mid-June.
Calls on the shares rising above $75 and $80 by June 19 were
the most active.
One lot of about 700 calls at the $75 strike was snapped up
for $1.00 to $1.05 at 10:10 ET (1410 GMT), minutes before the
shares started spiking. These calls were last trading at $5.89,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Shares of rival Lab Corp of America were up 1.3
percent at $121.98. Neither Quest nor Lab Corp was immediately
available for comment.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch, Caroline Humer, Rodrigo
Campos and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)