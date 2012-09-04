NEW YORK, Sept 4 Questar Corp's Questar
Pipeline Co said in a website posting that during repairs to its
Clay Basin gas storage site in Utah, technicians found
additional electrical damage that requires capacity to be
reduced to 125 million cubic feet.
On Friday the company declared force majeure due to a
lighting strike late Thursday at one of its compressor plants at
the site. Units 6 and 7 were unavailable due to the event and
injection capacity at the site was limited to 210 mmcf per day.
The Clay Basin gas storage facility is located in Daggett
County, Utah, 50 miles from Rock Springs, Wyoming. It has a
total working gas capacity of 51.25 billion cubic feet,
according to the company's website.