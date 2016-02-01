BRIEF-GoPro CEO Nick Woodman on CNBC says on track to achieve Q2 guidance
* GoPro Inc CEO Nick Woodman on CNBC says on track to achieve Q2 guidance Further company coverage:
Feb 1 Power producer Dominion Resources Inc said it would buy natural gas distributor Questar Corp in an all-cash deal valued at about $4.4 billion to expand its natural gas operations.
Dominion's $25-per-share offer represents a near 23 percent premium to Questar's Friday close. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Poydras Gaming Finance Corp. Announces 2017 first quarter financial results