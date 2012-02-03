* Expects Q4 revenue of $75 mln vs est $68.2 mln
* Shares up 7 pct
Feb 3 Questcor Pharmaceuticals Inc
reported preliminary fourth-quarter revenue that beat
market estimates on strong sales of its flagship drug Acthar,
sending its shares up 7 percent.
For the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, the company expects to
post revenue of $75 million, compared with analysts expectation
of $68.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The injectable drug Acthar is approved for the treatment of
multiple sclerosis and nephrotic syndrome -- a renal disorder
characterized by heavy urinary protein losses.
Shares of the company were up 3 percent at $36.04 in early
morning trade on Friday on the Nasdaq. They earlier touched a
high of $37.45.