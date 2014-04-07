BRIEF-China Lodging Group reports preliminary results for hotel operation in Q1 2017
* China lodging group, limited announces its preliminary results for hotel operation in the first quarter of 2017
April 7 Specialty pharmaceuticals company Mallinckrodt Plc agreed to buy drugmaker Questcor Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $5.6 billion to gain access to its multiple sclerosis drug, Acthar Gel.
Questcor's shareholders will receive $30 in cash and 0.897 Mallinckrodt shares for each Questcor share held, for a total value of about $86.10 per Questcor share, the companies said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* China lodging group, limited announces its preliminary results for hotel operation in the first quarter of 2017
JAKARTA, April 17 U.S. video streaming service provider Netflix is in talks with Indonesia's top telecom firm PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (Telkom) to roll out its service in the country, a spokesman at the Indonesian company said.