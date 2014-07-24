July 24 Questcor Pharmaceuticals Inc posted a 39.5 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong sales of multiple sclerosis drug Acthar.

The company's net income rose to $96.4 million, or $1.54 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $69.1 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue jumped 51 percent to $278.8 million. Acthar sales rose 48 percent to $261.4 million. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)