Nikkei falls on strong yen; Trump's protectionism weighs
* Report on Mnuchin's comment on dollar weighs on market - analyst
July 24 Questcor Pharmaceuticals Inc posted a 39.5 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong sales of multiple sclerosis drug Acthar.
The company's net income rose to $96.4 million, or $1.54 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $69.1 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue jumped 51 percent to $278.8 million. Acthar sales rose 48 percent to $261.4 million. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million