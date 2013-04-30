April 30 Questcor Pharmaceuticals Inc's first-quarter profit missed Street expectations as the number of prescriptions fell for its top-selling drug, Acthar, sending its shares down about 11 percent in after market trade.

The company shipped 4830 vials of Acthar, which treats infantile spasms, in the first quarter, a fall of about 24 percent from the previous quarter.

Net income rose 1 percent to $39.06 million, or 65 cents per share, for the quarter ended March 31, from $38.5 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding certain items, the company earned 76 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 96 cents per share on revenue of $157.16 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Questcor shares were trading at $27.25 after the bell. They closed at $30.74 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.