* Expects adj profit from cont ops $1.02/shr vs est $1.20
* Expects revenue from cont ops $1.79 bln vs est $1.84 bln
* Shares fall as much as 7 pct
By Vrinda Manocha
Oct 10 Laboratory tests provider Quest
Diagnostics Inc estimated a third-quarter profit below
analysts' expectations as fewer tests were ordered partly due to
strict reimbursement rules, sending its shares down as much as 7
percent.
Quest, which has missed profit estimates for three
consecutive quarters, said it had been suffering from cuts in
Medicare reimbursement all this year.
"The insurance companies and the government are being strict
about what tests they will reimburse for and some of these
genomic tests are not being reimbursed as often," Maxim Group
analyst Anthony Vendetti told Reuters.
He said lower healthcare utilization has also led to fewer
lab tests being ordered.
Volume of tests ordered, excluding 2013 acquisitions, fell 1
percent from a year earlier, Quest said.
The company estimated adjusted earnings of $1.02 per share
from continuing operations, down from $1.15 per share a year
earlier. Analysts were expecting $1.20 per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Quest, which will report third-quarter results on Oct. 17,
also estimated revenue of $1.79 billion from continuing
operations, marginally below analysts' estimates of $1.84
billion.
Quest's shares were trading down 4 percent at $59.16 in late
morning trading. Shares of peer Laboratory Corp of America
Holdings were down about 1 percent at $99.45.
Vendetti said the reimbursement environment was likely to
affect LabCorp as well.
"Since Quest is the largest independent lab, I don't think
the others are going to be immune," he said. "There's a popular
Wall Street saying that when the behemoth sneezes, everyone gets
a cold."
Quest has been trying to save $600 million in costs by the
end of 2014, to offset reimbursement pressure and increases in
the cost of labor.
"Perhaps the company's ongoing cost cutting initiative and
other reorganization efforts are making it difficult to
translate efforts to restore top-line growth into results,"
William Blair analyst Amanda Murphy said.
Revenue per requisition from the company's core diagnostics
business fell 3.3 percent in the quarter, excluding the effect
of recent acquisitions.