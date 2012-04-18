April 18 Quest Diagnostics Inc, the No.
1 clinical laboratory-testing company, posted
higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by an increase in
testing volume.
First-quarter net income was $159.1 million, or 99 cents per
share. That compared with a net loss of $53.9 million, or 33
cents per share, a year before, when results were brought down
by charges.
Excluding items, earnings of $1.07 per share topped the
average estimate of analysts by 6 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Last week, the company named Stephen Rusckowski as its new
chief executive, effective May 1, ending a long search.
Rusckowski had been chief executive officer of Philips
Healthcare, the largest unit of Philips Electronics NV,
since 2006.