March 31 Medical tests maker Quest Diagnostics Inc and contract research company Quintiles said they were combining their clinical trial laboratory operations in a joint venture.

Quintiles will own 60 percent of the joint venture, with Quest owning the rest, the companies said on Tuesday.

The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the deal. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)