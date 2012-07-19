* Quest sees 2012 rev growth of 1-2 pct
* Quest maintains 2012 EPS view
* LabCorp narrows 2012 revenue view
By Esha Dey
July 19 The top two laboratory testing
providers, Quest Diagnostics Inc and Laboratory Corp of
America Holdings, lowered their revenue forecasts as a
shaky economy and an uncertain reimbursement environment lead to
fewer lab tests.
However, second-quarter profits at both companies were in
line with analysts' estimates as they successfully cut costs to
improve margins.
Quest shares were down 4 percent at $60.45 in morning trade
on the New York Stock Exchange while LabCorp shares were down
more than 6 percent at $87.60.
While Quest Diagnostics kept its 2012 profit estimates
unchanged, smaller peer LabCorp narrowed its earnings forecast,
saying it was continuing to face a "low-volume-growth
environment."
Both companies said they were seeing growth slowing in their
vitamin D tests, which had posted strong growth for some time.
LabCorp also said its histology category, which studies cells
and tissues, is seeing continued weakness.
As President Barack Obama's healthcare reform plan -- which
aims to cut down on soaring healthcare costs while ensuring
everyone has access to care -- gains traction, lab-testing
companies like Quest and LabCorp are facing pressure from
managed care providers to reduce testing costs.
Quest's clinical testing volume rose 0.7 percent, but
revenue was nearly flat at $1.91 billion, compared with Wall
Street's estimate of $1.94 billion.
On a conference call with analysts, Quest CEO Steve
Rusckowski said sluggish market conditions continued to affect
the business.
The company now expects 2012 revenue to grow between 1
percent and 2 percent, down from its previous forecast of 2
percent to 2.5 percent.
"We view (Quest's) volume growth positively, yet pricing was
disappointing. We also note that LabCorp's volumes were
disappointing as they were largely unchanged from 2011," J.P.
Morgan analyst Lisa Gill said.
LabCorp, which bought smaller rival Medtox Scientific Inc
last month, expects its 2012 revenue to grow 2 to 3 percent,
down from its earlier forecast of 2 to 3.5 percent.