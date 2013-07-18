* 2nd-quarter adj earnings/share from cont ops $1.06 vs est
$1.09
* Revenue $1.82 billion est $1.84 billion
* Expects full-year revenue to be 1-2 pct below last year
* Narrows full-year earnings/share range to $4.35-$4.50
July 18 Laboratory tests provider Quest
Diagnostics Inc's results missed analysts' expectations
for the third straight quarter, hurt by a cut in Medicare
reimbursements.
The No. 1 lab testing company in the United States reported
a second-quarter adjusted profit of $1.06 cents per share from
continuing operations on revenue of $1.82 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.09 per share
and revenue of $1.84 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Quest also cut the top end of its full-year
earnings-per-share guidance to $4.50 from $4.55. The low end
remained unchanged at $4.35. It now expects revenue to be 1 to 2
percent below the prior year level.
The company, which has been implementing a $500 million
restructuring program, said it sold the royalty rights for an
experimental cancer drug to Royalty Pharma for $485 million in
cash.
Quest named Mark Guinan as its chief financial officer on
Wednesday. Guinan will replace Robert Hagemann who had
previously extended his planned departure to assist in the
change.
Quest shares closed at $59.80 on the New York Stock Exchange
on Wednesday.