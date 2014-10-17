OSLO, Oct 17 Questerre Energy Corp
* Recent developments in the Kakwa-Resthaven area of west
central Alberta: Production from the Company's joint venture
acreage resumed earlier this month following a scheduled
shut-down for third party processing plant maintenance.
* Current production, net to Questerre, from this acreage is
approximately 1,000 boe/d.
* Combined with light oil production primarily from
Saskatchewan, total Company production is now about 1,500 boe/d.
* Completion operations are scheduled to commenceshortly on
three recently drilled wells on the jointventure acreage
including the 04-19-63-5W6M well("04-19 Well") well,
01-14-63-6W6M well ("01-14 Well")and the 03-30-63-5W6M well
("03-30 Well").
* Questerre holds a 25% working interest in these wells.
* Subject to the completion, equipping and tie-in, two of
these wells are scheduled to be on production prior toyear-end
and the third once central processingfacilities are expanded
early in the new year.
* The joint venture has contracted two rigs with
onedelineating the acreage to the west of the existingproduction
and the second focused on drilling infill wells.
* Status of completion operations on the 14-29-63-6W6M well
at Kakwa North: During the fracing operations, a leak was
discovered in the casing in the horizontal section. This has
prevented operations from continuing.
* Operations to repair the leak are now being organized.
Subject to equipment availability, fracing and testing
willresume once these repairs are completed.
* The Company also reported that it is finalizingdiscussions
to contract a rig and the associatedequipment for its next well
at Kakwa North that isscheduled to spud prior to year-end.
* Preliminary engineering work is also underway for a
pipelinetie-in at Kakwa North to a third party processing plant.
* At Kakwa South, the Company is finalizing the equipping
and tie-in of the 16-07-62-5-W6M well, which is expected to be
on stream by mid-November.
* The Company anticipates its capital expenditures forthe
fourth quarter of this year will be approximately $20 million
and will be financed by its working capital, cash flow and
undrawn credit facilities of $50 million.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen)