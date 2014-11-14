Nov 14 Questerre Energy Corp
* Says daily volumes in Q3 averaged 849 boe/d with
approximately 100 bbls/d shut-in at Antler and Pierson due to
weather
* Says production in the quarter averaged 849 boe/d with
cash flow from operations of $2.6 million
* Says expects payout times will be longer with the recent
drop in oil prices
* Says board has decided defer a full development plan at
Kakwa North
* "Anticipates production from the Kakwa-Resthaven area
should grow in the fourth quarter"
* "Oil sales revenue decreased in the third quarter of 2014
compared with 2013"
