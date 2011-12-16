UPDATE 1-Oil rises on Saudi pledge to make real supply cuts to Asia, U.S.
* Crude futures price curves attracts putting oil in storage (Adds quotes, updates prices)
Dec 16 Canada's Questerre Energy said it intends to develop oil shale assets in North America along with Red Leaf Resources, a Utah-based company which provides technology for shale oil extraction.
Calgary, Alberta-based Questerre will participate in the development of an existing project and a new one, both in western United States, Chief Executive Michael Binnion said.
Questerre aims for a 10 percent working interest in the development of Red Leaf's 5,120 acres in Wyoming.
It also plans to buy a stake in Red leaf for $25 million, subject to the participation of a "super major" in the company's planned financing for about $400 million.
Apart from the Wyoming project, Red Leaf owns a 17,000-acre oil shale project in Utah and the Eco-Shale In-Capsule extraction technology.
* Crude futures price curves attracts putting oil in storage (Adds quotes, updates prices)
* Graphic on solar growth in Southeast Asia: http://tmsnrt.rs/2rL6l92