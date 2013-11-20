BRIEF-Ciber Inc enters into amendment no. 14 with Wells Fargo Bank NA
* Ciber Inc - on March 28, 2017, co entered into amendment no. 14 with Wells Fargo Bank NA, lender under co's asset based lending facility
OSLO Nov 20 Energy firm Questerre will sell up to 23.5 million new shares directed at Norwegian and international institutional investors to fund its development of its liquids-rich Montney acreage in Alberta, Canada, it said on Wednesday.
The shares will be sold through a bookbuild and priced before 0700 GMT on Thursday, the company added.
The 23.5 million shares are worth about 185 million crowns ($30.38 million) at Wednesday's closing price on the Oslo bourse.
Pareto Securities AS, RS Platou Market AS and Swedbank First Securities are the managers and bookrunners of the placement.
* EJF Capital LLC reports 8.2 percent stake in on Deck Capital Inc as on March 31, 2017
WASHINGTON, April 3 French food group Danone SA has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy U.S. organic food producer WhiteWave Foods Co, the Justice Department said on Monday.