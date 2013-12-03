McDonald's U.S. appoints three to senior roles
April 5 McDonald's Corp's U.S. unit said it appointed Morgan Flatley as U.S. chief marketing officer, Farhan Siddiqi to head U.S. Digital and Linda VanGosen as the head of U.S. Menu.
Dec 3 Questerre
* The company has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters to purchase, on a guaranteed agency basis, 5.1 million Common Shares, to be issued on a flow-through basis (the "CEE Flow-Through Shares"), at $1.55 per CEE Flow-Through Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $7.905 million.
* The gross proceeds of the CEE Flow-Through Shares will be used by the Company to incur eligible Canadian exploration expenses ("Qualifying Expenditures") prior to December 31, 2014 on Questerre's properties.
* The Company will renounce the Qualifying Expenditures to subscribers of the CEE Flow-Through Shares for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2013
April 5 McDonald's Corp's U.S. unit said it appointed Morgan Flatley as U.S. chief marketing officer, Farhan Siddiqi to head U.S. Digital and Linda VanGosen as the head of U.S. Menu.
TAIPEI, April 5 Taiwan plans to build eight submarines to bolster its current fleet of four ageing foreign-built vessels, a senior Taiwanese navy official said on Wednesday.
April 5 Snapdeal's three biggest investors - Japan's SoftBank, Kalaari Capital and Nexus Venture Partners have moved closer to resolving an impasse, potentially clearing the way for a sale of the e-tailer to one of its rivals, Flipkart or Paytm, according to a Mint report, citing unnamed sources.