BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
April 24 Quest For Growth Privak SA :
* Q1 profit of 3.3 million euros, or 0.3 euros per share; prospects have chiefly remained unchanged since the beginning of the year
* Better economic climate, increased share valuations and improved stock market sentiment are ultimately producing a mixed picture for the equities market in 2014
* If the market environment stays positive, this may up chances of exiting from unlisted shares
* No significant changes in unlisted equities portfolio during q1; listed share portfolio continued its robust trend of the past few months
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae)