UK PM May to appoint senior ministers later on Friday -Sky
LONDON, June 9 British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to appoint government ministers to senior positions later on Friday, broadcaster Sky News reported, citing unspecified sources.
May 9 Quest Software Inc, which agreed to be bought by Insight Venture Partners for $2 billion, said it received multiple alternative proposals during its go-shop period.
"The alternative proposals are reasonably expected to lead to a superior proposal," the enterprise systems management software maker said in a statement.
LONDON, June 9 British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to appoint government ministers to senior positions later on Friday, broadcaster Sky News reported, citing unspecified sources.
LONDON, June 9 The leader of the anti-EU United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) Paul Nuttall said on Friday he would resign after the party failed to win any lawmakers in the British parliament and saw its vote share fall dramatically.