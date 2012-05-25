May 25 Dell Inc is in talks to buy
Quest Software Inc, which had earlier agreed to be
bought by Insight Venture Partners for $2 billion, Bloomberg
reported, quoting sources.
Quest said earlier this month it had received multiple
alternative proposals during its go-shop period following the
offer from the private investment firm.
Dell has been seen by analysts as one of the possible
bidders for Quest, whose backup and security software offerings
would complement Dell's product portfolio.
Analysts have also named BMC Software Inc, CA Inc
, Microsoft Corp and Oracle Corp as
other possible bidders.
Dell could not be immediately reached for comment.
Quest shares were up 4 percent at $26.15 in premarket
trading on Thursday on the Nasdaq.