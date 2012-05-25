May 25 Dell Inc is in talks to buy
Quest Software Inc, the network security software maker
that had earlier agreed to be acquired by Insight Venture
Partners for $2 billion, Bloomberg reported, quoting sources.
Quest shares were up 5 percent at $26.45 in early trading on
Friday on the Nasdaq.
Shares of the company, which now has a market value of $2.12
billion, gained more than a third of their value after Insight
Venture's offer.
Quest said earlier this month it had received multiple
alternative proposals during its go-shop period following the
offer from the private investment firm.
Dell has been seen by analysts as one of the possible
bidders for Quest, whose backup and security software offerings
would complement Dell's product portfolio.
Faced with falling PC sales, Dell has been diversifying its
revenue base, giving up low-margin sales to consumers and moving
into higher-margin areas, such as catering to the technology
needs of small and medium businesses in the public sector and
the healthcare industry.
Analysts have also named BMC Software Inc, CA Inc
, Microsoft Corp and Oracle Corp as
other potential bidders.
Quest has retained Morgan Stanley as its adviser .
The company, whose products include software that monitors
the flow of data through networks, is led by Chief Executive
Vinny Smith, who took over in February after Doug Garn stepped
down citing poor health.
When contacted, a Dell spokesman said the company does not
comment on rumors or speculation. Quest Software could not be
immediately reached for comment.
Dell shares were up 1 percent at $12.58 on the Nasdaq.