Feb 13 Quest Software Inc posted
a fourth-quarter profit that narrowly missed analysts'
expectations, hurt by higher costs, but forecast 2012 revenue
ahead of estimates.
Separately, the enterprise systems management software maker
said Doug Garn, its chief executive of three years, is stepping
down due to poor health.
Executive Chairman Vinny Smith, who held the top job at
Quest from 1997 to 2008, will replace Garn.
Quest expects revenue to grow in the range of 8.5 percent to
10 percent for 2012. This implies revenue of $930.3 million to
$943.1 million for the period, compared with analysts' estimates
of $927.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's fourth-quarter net income was $12.6 million,
or 15 cents a share, compared with $37 million, or 39 cents a
share, a year ago.
Excluding items, Quest earned 51 cents a share.
Revenue rose 13 percent to $245.9 million. Operating costs
increased 5 percent to $167 million.
Analysts on an average expected earnings of 52 cents a
share, on revenue of 243.7 million.
Shares of the Aliso Viejo, California-based company, which
competes with CA Inc and Symantec Corp, closed
at $21.65 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.