WASHINGTON, April 23 The U.S. Justice Department
has sued Quicken Loans Inc for filing false claims on
government-insured mortgages and other violations.
The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the
District of Columbia on Thursday, said the company improperly
originated and underwrote mortgages insured by the Federal
Housing Administration.
The lawsuit comes after Quicken Loans on Friday sued the
Justice Department and the Department of Housing and Urban
Development, which oversees the FHA. The company, one of the
largest U.S. mortgage lenders, said it was pressured in the case
to "make public admissions that were blatantly false, as well as
pay an inexplicable penalty or face legal action."
The Justice Department's complaint says Quicken Loans
submitted or caused the submission of claims for hundreds of
improperly underwritten FHA-insured loans from September 2007 to
December 2011.
Quicken Loans said in a written statement that the
government was on a "witch-hunt" and that the complaint was
"riddled" with inaccurate conclusions.
"The irrational and baseless claims by this powerful federal
agency will be exposed in federal court," the company said.
The government said Quicken Loans' senior executives knew
about the misconduct, which included asking appraisers to
inflate home values that were initially too low to meet the
underwriting requirements for the company to approve a loan,
court documents show.
As a result, the Department for Housing and Urban
Development paid millions of dollars of insurance claims on
improperly underwritten loans.
Quicken Loans concealed its deficient underwriting practices
and failed to report a single underwriting deficiency to the
government agency, according to the complaint.
The discord between the Justice Department and Quicken Loans
is in contrast to settlements the government reached with other
financial firms over the underwriting of sub-standard mortgage
loans.
Several lenders, including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank
of America Corp, Citigroup Inc, Deutsche Bank AG
and MetLife Inc have resolved federal
lawsuits over FHA-insured loans.
