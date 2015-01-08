BRIEF-European Commission grants approval for Merck's new Pergoveris Pen for fertility treatment
* European Commission grants approval for Merck's new Pergoveris® Pen for fertility treatment
Jan 8 Social network operator Facebook Inc said it bought QuickFire Networks, a startup that helps view high-quality video with low bandwidth.
QuickFire announced the acquisition on its blog on Thursday. (bit.ly/1Iwwjdt)
Facebook and QuickFire did not disclose the terms of the deal.
Facebook's acquisition of the video technology company comes a day after it said in a blog it averaged more than 1 billion video views every day since June 2014. (bit.ly/1Kou6o4) (Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru)
* European Commission grants approval for Merck's new Pergoveris® Pen for fertility treatment
* Obtains $440 million Agency Credit Insurance Structure policy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)