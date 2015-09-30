An illustration picture shows a projection of binary code on a man holding a laptop computer, in an office in Warsaw June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Files

MUMBAI Anti-virus software maker Quick Heal Technologies Ltd, which is backed by Sequoia Capital, filed a prospectus for a stock listing with the domestic market regulator on Wednesday.

The IPO will involve the sale of new shares worth up to 2.5 billion rupees ($38.03 million) and 6.8 million shares currently held by promoters including Indian units of Sequoia Capital and company founders, Quick Heal said in a statement.

Sequoia, which currently holds more than 10 percent stake in Quick Heal, is looking to sell about 4.6 percent of its stake, according to a source familiar with the matter.

ICICI Securities, Jefferies and JP Morgan will be the underwriters, according to Quick Heal.

($1 = 65.7300 rupees)

(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)