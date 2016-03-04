(Updates with end of hearing, clarifies final quote)
By Tom Hals
WILMINGTON, Del, March 4 Small U.S. oil-and-gas
producer Quicksilver Resources Inc began making its case in
court on Friday for using its bankruptcy to reject a pipeline
contract, a move that trade groups warned could undermine the
$500 billion midstream industry.
Quicksilver's push to end its agreement with
Crestwood Equity Partners has become a closely watched
test for midstream operators, which process and transport the
producers' oil and gas.
"We're here today on a white-hot issue," Sarah Schultz, a
lawyer for Quicksilver, said at Friday's hearing in Wilmington,
Delaware.
The Quicksilver case is part of an emerging legal battle
that have pipeline operators fearful that their long-term
contracts with energy producers could be canceled or revised as
commodity prices have hit multiyear lows.
In contrast to past industry busts, producers often no
longer own their gathering systems.
"So there's no case law from the last downturn," said
Schultz.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Silverstein ended Friday's
hearing without saying when she would rule.
On Tuesday, a bankruptcy judge in Manhattan will deliver a
ruling on a similar request by Sabine Oil & Gas,
which wants to end an agreement with an affiliate of Cheniere
Energy Inc.
Producers typically strike years-long agreements with
midstream operators. These contracts have long been considered
invulnerable to swings in commodity prices because they set
fixed fees for pipeline capacity.
That promise of stability allowed midstream operators to
organize as high-yielding master limited partnerships,
attracting billions of dollars from conservative investors.
But with natural gas prices lingering near a 17-year low and
dozens of energy companies nearing bankruptcy, many producers
cannot afford the pipeline capacity. A ruling ending the
contracts could undermine the finances for the midstream
industry, which has plowed up to $30 billion annually into
building pipelines to serve the shale boom.
Fort Worth, Texas-based Quicksilver needs to sever the
Crestwood contract by March 31 to close the sale of its U.S.
assets to BlueStone Natural Resources for $245 million.
BlueStone plans to ask Texas regulators to set a new rate
for using Crestwood's pipes, said Tim Trump, a lawyer for the
company.
"They are very above-market," Trump said, "and we do not
want anything to do with (the contracts)."
Crestwood did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Midstream operators compare their contracts to property deed
restrictions, which remain in place after land is sold and
cannot be rejected in bankruptcy, an argument producers dispute.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; editing by
Clive McKeef)