WILMINGTON, Del, March 4 Small U.S. oil-and-gas
producer Quicksilver Resources Inc began making its case in
court on Friday for using its bankruptcy to reject a pipeline
contract, a move that trade groups warned could undermine the
$500 billion midstream industry.
Quicksilver's push to end its agreement with
Crestwood Equity Partners has become a closely watched
test for midstream operators, which process and transport the
producers' oil and gas.
"We're here today on a white-hot issue," Sarah Schultz, a
lawyer for Quicksilver, said at Friday's hearing in Wilmington,
Delaware.
The Quicksilver case is one in a set of emerging legal
battles that have pipeline operators fearful that their
long-term contracts with oil and gas producers could be canceled
or revised as energy prices have hit record lows.
In contrast to past industry busts, producers often no
longer own their gathering systems.
"So there's no case law from the last downturn," said
Schultz.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Silverstein indicated on Friday
that she wanted time to consider the arguments before ruling.
On Tuesday, a bankruptcy judge in Manhattan will deliver a
ruling on a similar request by Sabine Oil & Gas,
which wants to end an agreement with an affiliate of Cheniere
Energy Inc.
Producers typically strike years-long agreements with
midstream operators. These contracts have long been considered
invulnerable to swings in commodity prices because they set
fixed fees for pipeline capacity.
That promise of stability allowed midstream operators to
organize as high-yielding master limited partnerships,
attracting billions of dollars from conservative investors.
But with natural gas prices lingering near a 17-year low and
dozens of energy companies struggling to avoid bankruptcy, many
producers can no longer afford the pipeline capacity. A ruling
ending the contracts could undermine the finances for the
midstream industry, which has plowed up to $30 billion annually
into building pipelines to serve the shale boom.
Fort Worth, Texas-based Quicksilver needs Silverstein to
reject the Crestwood contract by March 31 to close the sale of
its U.S. assets to BlueStone Natural Resources for $245 million.
BlueStone plans to ask Texas regulators to set a new rate
for using Crestwood's pipes, said Tim Trump, a lawyer for the
company.
"They are very above-market," Trump said, "and we do not
want anything to do with them."
Midstream operators compare their contracts to property deed
restrictions, which remain in place after land is sold and
cannot be rejected in bankruptcy, an argument producers dispute.
