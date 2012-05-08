* Q1 adj loss/shr $0.09 vs est $0.04 loss/shr
* Sees Q2 average daily production volume of 375-385 mmcfed
* Sees FY average production 5 pct higher
* Expects Barnett Shale MLP to go public in summer
* Shares fall 13 pct
May 8 Quicksilver Resources Inc shares
fell as much as 13 percent after the gas-focused company
forecast lower second-quarter output, raising concerns that it
might not meet its full-year production outlook.
The company, which owns acerages in Texas, Colorado, and
Wyoming in the United States and Alberta and British Columbia in
Canada, said it expects 2012 volumes to be similar to its 2011
production of 412 million cubic feet equivalent per day
(mmcfe/d).
"Given the reduced drilling activity and lower-than-expected
second-quarter (average production volume) guidance, we do not
expect Quicksilver to meet its prior 2012 guidance of flat
year-over-year production," UBS analyst William Featherston said
in a note to clients.
Quicksilver shares, which have lost about 26 percent of
their value in the last three months, fell to $4.02 on Tuesday
on the New York Stock Exchange.
The company maintained its full-year capital spending
forecast of about $370 million.
"On a capex basis, Quicksilver appears ahead of plan by
spending $136 million in first quarter, which would imply a
straight line run rate of about $545 million, well above its
reaffirmed 2012 capex budget," Simmons & Co analyst Bill Herbert
said in a note to clients.
Exploration and production companies usually tend to
outspend cashflow due to expensive drilling processes and weak
natural gas prices are further straining their balance sheet.
Quicksilver, which has a market value of about $800 million,
had cash and equivalents of $13.2 million, while its long-term
debt stood at $1.9 billion as of Dec. 31, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Fort Worth, Texas-based Quicksilver expects production in
the current quarter to dip 9 percent to average between 375
mmcfe/d and 385 mmcfe/d.
"Volumes will build back in the second half of the year,"
Chief Executive Glenn Darden said on a conference call with
analysts.
SEEKING FUNDS
Quicksilver has been actively pursuing joint venture options
to help fund its drilling activities. It announced a midstream
deal with KKR & Co in November for its operations in
Canada's Horn River basin.
On Tuesday, Quicksilver said it was close to securing a
partner for its West Texas joint venture. Quicksilver holds
about 155,000 net acres across the oil-rich Delaware and Midland
basins of West Texas.
The company, which is betting on its Barnett shale master
limited partnership, Quicksilver Production Partners, to raise
additional capital, said the unit is expected to go public this
summer.
Energy companies have gained in recent years by using a
financial structure known as master limited partnerships (MLPs)
in which they are not required to pay any corporate taxes.
Quicksilver posted an adjusted loss of 9 cents a share in
the first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 4 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue fell 31 percent to $145 million, while
analysts expected $188.3 million.