Dec 15 Retailer Quiksilver Inc
posted a quarterly sales that beat Wall Street expectations on
strong demand in its Americas market and said it saw the trend
continue into the holiday season.
Shares of the Huntington Beach, California-based company
rose 10 percent in after-market trade.
KEY POINTS: Q4 2011 I/B/E/S Q4 2010
Revenue $545 mln $528.47 mln $495 mln
Net income $67.9 mln -- $-23.1 mln
GAAP EPS $0.38 -- $-0.15
Adjusted EPS $0.06 $0.07 $0.12
* Quiksilver said sales in the Americas region, which
includes revenue from the United States, Canada and Latin
America, rose 13 percent to $249.8 million in the fourth
quarter
* Same-store sales at the company, which competes with
PacSun and Zumiez, rose 16 percent in the
Americas region
* Same-store sales in its European region turned positive
for the first time in 6 fiscal quartersMARKET REACTION /
COMMENTARY:
* On a conference call with analysts, Chief Executive Robert
McKnight said: "Sales in our owned retail stores continued their
strong run ... That trend has continued into the current holiday
sales as November also comped up double-digits."
* Shares of the company were up at $3.38 in extended trade.
They closed at $3.07 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
BACKGROUND / LINKS
* Rival Zumiez posted a profit that beat analysts'
expectations and said it saw higher-than-expected sales in
November.
* In early December, peer PacSun said it would close 175-200
underperforming stores in the next 14 months.