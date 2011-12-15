Dec 15 Retailer Quiksilver Inc posted a quarterly sales that beat Wall Street expectations on strong demand in its Americas market and said it saw the trend continue into the holiday season. Shares of the Huntington Beach, California-based company rose 10 percent in after-market trade. KEY POINTS: Q4 2011 I/B/E/S Q4 2010 Revenue $545 mln $528.47 mln $495 mln Net income $67.9 mln -- $-23.1 mln GAAP EPS $0.38 -- $-0.15 Adjusted EPS $0.06 $0.07 $0.12 * Quiksilver said sales in the Americas region, which includes revenue from the United States, Canada and Latin America, rose 13 percent to $249.8 million in the fourth quarter * Same-store sales at the company, which competes with PacSun and Zumiez, rose 16 percent in the Americas region * Same-store sales in its European region turned positive for the first time in 6 fiscal quartersMARKET REACTION / COMMENTARY: * On a conference call with analysts, Chief Executive Robert McKnight said: "Sales in our owned retail stores continued their strong run ... That trend has continued into the current holiday sales as November also comped up double-digits." * Shares of the company were up at $3.38 in extended trade. They closed at $3.07 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. BACKGROUND / LINKS * Rival Zumiez posted a profit that beat analysts' expectations and said it saw higher-than-expected sales in November. * In early December, peer PacSun said it would close 175-200 underperforming stores in the next 14 months.