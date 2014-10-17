LONDON Oct 17 Financial services group Old
Mutual's wealth arm will acquire investment management
firm Quilter Cheviot for 585 million pounds($940.97 million),
the company said on Friday.
The takeover will give the joint entity 92 billion pounds of
funds under management and is in line with Old Mutual's return
on equity target of 12-15 percent.
"The acquisition of Quilter Cheviot delivers the final
substantive part of our investment programme in the UK toward
building a vertically integrated wealth management business of
scale in the UK," Old Mutual Chief Executive Julian Roberts
said.
(1 US dollar = 0.6217 British pound)
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Susan Thomas)