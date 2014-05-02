BRIEF-Spark New Zealand outlines upgrade of New Zealand's voice communications
* Spark NZ outlines upgrade of New Zealand's voice communications
May 2 Quindell Plc :
* Pleased to announce a two-year extension of an existing contract with one of UK's insurance brokers
* Contract extension with UK's insurance brokers which is owned by one of world's largest global insurance companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Spark NZ outlines upgrade of New Zealand's voice communications
* Enernoc Inc - issued statement in response to open letter to shareholders filed today with securities and exchange commission by Periam Limited