RPT-MEDIA LINK-Uber's CEO plays with fire -New York Times
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/23/technology/travis-kalanick-pushes-uber-and-himself-to-the-precipice.html?_r=1
April 22 Quindell Plc :
* Quindell Plc response to speculation
* Is aware of publication today by Gotham City Research LLC
* Rejects assertions raised in this note and considers note to be highly defamatory, deliberately misrepresentative and entirely rejects conclusions that are made
* A more detailed response shall be announced before end of this week
* Company is also consulting its legal advisors on what immediate action can be taken against Gotham City Research LLC and is reporting coordinated shorting activity to appropriate authorities
* Remains confident of meeting or exceeding market expectations in all key performance indicators in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/23/technology/travis-kalanick-pushes-uber-and-himself-to-the-precipice.html?_r=1
April 23 A prominent Maldivian blogger, who was critical of Islamist extremism and government corruption, was stabbed to death on Sunday, police said, and the main opposition party demanded an international probe into the killing.