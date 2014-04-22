April 22 Quindell Plc :

* Quindell Plc response to speculation

* Is aware of publication today by Gotham City Research LLC

* Rejects assertions raised in this note and considers note to be highly defamatory, deliberately misrepresentative and entirely rejects conclusions that are made

* A more detailed response shall be announced before end of this week

* Company is also consulting its legal advisors on what immediate action can be taken against Gotham City Research LLC and is reporting coordinated shorting activity to appropriate authorities

* Remains confident of meeting or exceeding market expectations in all key performance indicators in 2014