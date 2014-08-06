Aug 6 Quindell Plc
* Board reports that group has met all its key performance
indicators for July (cash conversion, adjusted ebitda and
adjusted EPS)
* Services margins remain particularly strong and continue
to track ahead of plan
* All core business relationships remain strong
* A number of major new initiatives are being planned with
new and existing clients for H2 2014
* Certain contracts being restructured to ensure optimum
return on cash resources but both profit and cash guidance are
not dependent on any upside from these initiatives
* Focus remains on cash over growth as previously stated
* Operating cash flow has turned positive in July
