Nov 18 Quindell Plc
* Directorate change
* Announces that Robert Terry, company's chairman, has
resigned from board of directors with immediate effect
* In order to ensure an orderly transition, it is desirable
to retain mr terry on a consultancy basis with particular focus
on group's key relationships and he will be available to assist
board, where appropriate, in executing its strategy
* David Currie will become non-executive interim chairman of
company with immediate effect and a process has begun to find a
new chairman
* Laurence Moorse, group finance director, has agreed with
company that, following 2015 annual general meeting of company,
he will step down from board
* Mr moorse has agreed to remain with company thereafter for
a period of up to twelve months in order to effect an orderly
handover
* Steve Scott, a non-executive director of quindell, has
agreed with company that he will step down from board with
immediate effect
* Board remains confident in future prospects of business
* I am clearly disappointed and sorry that events turned out
as they did-Robert Terry
* We look forward to completing our search for a new
chairman and additional non-executive directors as soon as
possible- David Currie, non exec chairman
