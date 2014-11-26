Nov 26 Quindell Plc :
* Robert Terry has informed company that he received a
notice of margin call under agreement with Equities First
Holdings Llc
* Terry did not meet this margin call which, consequently,
has led to termination of agreement
* His right to repurchase 8,850,000 ordinary shares of 15
pence each transferred by him to EFH under agreement will be
terminated with effect as of today
* Following termination of agreement, Terry will be
interested in total of 38.1 million shares representing 8.73 pct
of co's share capital
