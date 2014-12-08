Dec 8 Quindell Plc :
* Believe that recent changes to board mark a natural point
at which to take stock of group's position
* As set out below, PwC is being engaged to conduct an
independent review
* Board is satisfied with overall trading performance of
group throughout a period in which a number of distractions have
been encountered
* Business remains robust in both of its divisions
* Taking into account group's cash reserves and continued
access to its three credit facilities, that group's resources
are sufficient to deliver on management's current plans.
