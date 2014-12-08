Dec 8 Quindell Plc :

* Believe that recent changes to board mark a natural point at which to take stock of group's position

* As set out below, PwC is being engaged to conduct an independent review

* Board is satisfied with overall trading performance of group throughout a period in which a number of distractions have been encountered

* Business remains robust in both of its divisions

* Taking into account group's cash reserves and continued access to its three credit facilities, that group's resources are sufficient to deliver on management's current plans.