Aug 17 Quindell Plc, the insurance claims processor under investigation by Britain's anti-fraud watchdog, said it has appointed Indro Mukerjee as its new chief executive.

The appointment of Mukerjee, who has previously worked with Philips Semiconductors BV and Hitachi, will be effective Sept. 7.

The company also said it had appointed Peel Hunt LLP as its nominated adviser and broker with immediate effect. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)