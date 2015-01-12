(Corrects second name of former chairman to Terry from Perry in
paragraph 1 and 2)
Jan 12 Quindell Plc, a British
technology and outsourcing company, named Richard Rose as
non-executive chairman, nearly two months after founder and
chairman Robert Terry stepped down.
Terry resigned following Quindell's disclosure that he,
along with two other directors, had bought shares of the company
after entering a sale and repurchase agreement with Equities
First Holdings LLC, a securities-based lender.
Quindell also named Jim Sutcliffe as deputy chairman and
strategy director. The company did not specify when the
appointments would take effect.
Rose is currently non-executive chairman of UK's biggest
cash-and-carry wholesaler Booker Group Plc, while
Sutcliffe is the former CEO of insurer Old Mutual Plc.
($1 = 0.6593 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)