(Adds details, background, share movement)
Sept 29 Insurance claims processor Quindell Plc
said it had received a letter described as a "notice of
intended claim" of up to about 9 million pounds ($13.7 million)
from a law firm representing an unnamed claimant group.
The notice said the group intended to press the potential
claim against Quindell under the Financial Services and Markets
Act 2000 but did not provide any details, the company said on
Tuesday.
Shares in Quindell fell more than 4 percent to 94 pence in
early trading on the London Stock Exchange. The stock has lost
more than 80 percent of its value since its troubles first began
in April 2014.
Quindell added that the law firm also said it had been
approached, but not retained, by other potential claimants which
could lead to an additional claim of 9 million pounds.
The company has had a tumultuous 18 months during which it
has wrestled with questions over its revenue model and profit
quality and seen its chairman quit over a stock deal. It is also
being investigated by the UK's Serious Fraud Office.
Quindell said it would "vigorously defend" itself against
any such claim and that the claims would not affect its
intention to return capital to shareholders.
Earlier this year, the company sold its professional
services unit to Australian law firm Slater and Gordon for about
$928 million and planned to return part of the proceeds to
investors.
($1 = 0.6588 pounds)
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier and Anupama Dwivedi)