Grammy Awards leaves Los Angeles for New York in 2018
LOS ANGELES, May 9 Music's biggest night is heading to New York next year after more than a decade in Los Angeles, the organizers of the annual Grammy Awards said on Tuesday.
April 14 Quindell Plc, a British technology and outsourcing company, named Mark Williams as finance director and said he would take on the role after the completion of the sale of its professional services division.
Williams earlier worked with Quindell as part of its consultancy team.
The company, which said in March that its chief executive would transfer to Australian law firm Slater and Gordon Ltd once the deal was inked, said it had begun an external and internal search for a new CEO.
Slater & Gordon said in March that it had agreed to buy the Quindell unit for $928.1 million (632.8 million pounds).
(1 British pound = $1.4666) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
LOS ANGELES, May 9 Music's biggest night is heading to New York next year after more than a decade in Los Angeles, the organizers of the annual Grammy Awards said on Tuesday.
May 9 A decline in subscribers and higher programming costs at cash-cow ESPN weighed on shares of Walt Disney Co on Tuesday, overshadowing a quarterly profit that topped Wall Street estimates.