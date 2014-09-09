(Adds details, share movement)
Sept 9 British IT outsourcing firm Quindell Plc
said on Tuesday it had won a libel lawsuit against
U.S.-based short-seller Gotham City Research LLP, which had
raised questions about the company's revenue model and profit
quality.
Quindell, which initiated legal action against the
short-seller in April, said that following the High Court ruling
in London the process to evaluate damages due to the company
would begin in November.
Shares of Quindell jumped 11.5 percent to 184 pence in early
trading, one of the biggest rises on the London Stock Exchange.
The stock had lost 72 percent of its value since Gotham City
published a report on its website in April.
"We are pleased that following the co-ordinated shorting
attack led by Gotham and others, we have been able to
successfully win judgement from the High Court in our claim for
libel against Gotham," Quindell Vice Chairman Tony Bowers said
in a statement.
Short-sellers borrow stock and then sell it in expectation
the price will fall, aiming to cover their position at a profit.
Gotham City published a similar report in July on Spanish
wireless network provider Gowex, questioning its
revenue reporting and the competence of its managers.
Gowex said a week later it would file for bankruptcy, after
its chief executive said the company's accounts for at least
four years were unfaithful and that he was responsible for the
misrepresentation.
